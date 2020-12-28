Marqis McVicker: Upset about Rittenhouse merchandise story

I am a subscriber of your newspaper and a resident of Kenosha. I scrolled down your Facebook page and saw a disgusting article advertising merchandise for the kid (Kyle Rittenhouse) who killed two peaceful protesters and injured a third. I am absolutely disgusted by this and I demand you take the article down!

This community is already suffering through the pain the Kenosha Police Department inflicted on Jacob Blake when they shot him seven times in the back. This is a tasteless article and I will be unsubscribing from KNews and my friends and family will as well.

You all should be ashamed of yourselves.

Marqis McVicker, Kenosha

