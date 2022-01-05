Mary Jane Haugaard-Lippert: Grateful for the Harborside String Orchestra

Grateful for the Harborside String Orchestra

What a wonderful Christmas treat the Harborside string group gave at the Heroes’ Café at Festival Foods on 80th Street on Friday, Dec. 17. to the veterans and guests. They played lovely Christmas songs for a long time.

How blessed and grateful those of us who were present felt. The true meaning of Christmas — sharing time and talents with all. God bless them.

Gratefully,

Mary Jane “M.J” Haugaard-Lippert, Kenosha

Johnson playing along with abuse of power

“If you see something, say something.” What I see is a group of Republican congressmen promoting lies about the recent presidential election. Our Wisconsin senator, Ron Johnson, is among them. Johnson is denying the validity of Biden’s election win by claiming voter fraud without providing evidence.

Johnson and other Republican senators plan to “object” to the certifying of Electoral College results on January 6. Senator Johnson’s efforts seem designed to whitewash the blatantly false claims that Trump has made. Does this signify something more than just providing a cloud of fantasy cover to allow Trump to move out of his current address without losing face?

I believe this is a dangerous coup-like assertion that your political boss won when he certainly didn’t. Trump’s attempts to stay in office are an abuse of power and these guys are playing along. It’s a chipping away of democratic norms and who knows where it will lead to?

This country has some terribly important challenges to meet and problems to solve. We should all be uniting to solve these problems and most of us want to get on with it. When Johnson and others sow discord it only exacerbates our problems.

I remember the lessons taught in grade school Civics. So I say to Sen. Johnson, regarding your political future: “We can see what you are doing and we’re not going to let you get away with it.”

Andra Schroeder, Somers

