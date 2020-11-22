 Skip to main content
Mary Knapp: What white privilege?
Last week I was in a medical building when a man I had never seen before approached me. He began to tell me that I was white privileged.

I never knew I was white privileged. My parents both worked to keep us dressed, fed and housed. (No fancy vacations here). I began babysitting at 14. By the time I was 16, I was working after school. After high school graduation, I worked 6-8 a.m. every weekday morning. Then I took the train to a business school in Milwaukee. When I got back to Kenosha mid-afternoon, I worked in a service department and all day Saturday.

Just like my parents, my husband and I worked all our lives. My husband worked two jobs for years, raised a family we are proud of, cut coupons, cooked meals, shopped sales to keep our family housed, fed and dressed.

Can you imagine my surprise to find out after all these years this was the definition of white privilege?

Mary Knapp, Kenosha

