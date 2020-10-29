Mary Wanta: Care Net Family Resource Center

Thank you for your recent Faith Page article covering the Care Net Family Resource Center located here in Kenosha. It was truly heartwarming and inspiring to read about the kindness and dedication the women directing this center show to expectant mothers.

The Care Net Center, “created to provide a sanctuary for the abortion-vulnerable woman and her unborn child,” is a true blessing to these expectant moms, to their unborn babies, and to our community. The center’s free and confidential services, which include pregnancy testing, supportive peer counseling, parenting classes, and material support, truly evidence its desire to do everything possible to eliminate the barriers for these women to have their babies and live a better life.

The center also provides support for women who wish to consider the option of offering their baby for adoption. During the pandemic the center is even willing to drop off diapers and baby wipes at a client’s home!

I want to express much appreciation to Care Net for willing to be the “someone” these expectant moms can count on for guidance and support during what might be one of the most challenging, but ultimately rewarding, times of their lives. This center’s director, as well as all who help to make the Care Net Family Resource Center possible, are truly heroes!

Mary Wanta, Kenosha

