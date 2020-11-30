Michael Connolly: We, the people, deserve better from the Legislature

Republicans have made it clear that they do not respect election workers, election administrators or the voters themselves. Dozens of lawsuits have not produced a single case of voter fraud. The GOP allegations of election fraud undermine the democratic process and the public trust. This coordinated effort by Republicans demonstrates their bottomless pit of partisanship and their relentless destruction of the public trust.

Before the election, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson slandered Biden with baseless corruption allegations. This was a preamble to his baseless allegations of voter fraud, with little or no evidence in either case. Johnson’s allegations are nothing more than an effort to misinform the public for the benefit of the Republican Party.

The GOP-dominated Wisconsin Legislature has joined in this misinformation campaign, with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos parroting the phony claims of “mail-in ballot dumps and voter fraud” that never existed. Nevertheless, he has directed the Assembly Elections Committee to conduct an investigation into the Wisconsin Elections Commission.