Michael Lill: Tin-pan-patriots

I saw an interview with an ICU nurse last night. He said he’d like to grab those people who say COVID-19 is no big deal and drag them by the collar to his ICU for a week. The guy was clearly burned out, choking back tears as he spoke. Twelve patients in his unit had to be intubated during that interview.

Friday saw 98,583 new COVID-19 cases — a new single day record. Hospitalizations are spiking just about everywhere and we’re back up to 1,000 deaths per day. That’s the equivalent of one 9/11 every three days or three Katrinas each week.

Meanwhile, we continue to see these yahoos — these political prostitutes and these tin-pan-patriots armed to the teeth — milling about in the halls of government or on our street corners declaring that as patriots, they’re prepared to fight for their freedom to not wear masks. If foreign troops landed on our shores and killed 229,694 Americans, would these idiots be whining about masks?

If they were real patriots, they would be the first to set aside their guns, put on masks, hunker down and form a defensive line in their homes until help arrived, because we ARE at war. It’s biological warfare, and it poses a greater threat to their freedom than any gubernatorial edict ever could.