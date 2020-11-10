 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Bennett: Leave law-writing to the legislative branch
View Comments

Mike Bennett: Leave law-writing to the legislative branch

{{featured_button_text}}

Your editorial “Last minute court fights are disruptive to our elections” would have been on target but for missing the most important fact. Your chronology begins with a court ruling that mailed ballots received within six days of Nov. 3 be counted. But you omitted the key prior fact that Wisconsin has election law duly enacted by its state Legislature, requiring that ballots be received by Election Day to be counted.

The state Legislature is where the U.S. Constitution places authority over a state’s election laws. Therefore, the U.S. Supreme Court did not decide that Election Day is the best cutoff date. Rather, it asked (1) Has the State Legislature defined a deadline? (2) What is that deadline?

You urged the state Legislature to get cracking. I urge judges to leave law-writing to the legislative branch, and for editorial boards to undergo an annual half-day brush up on the subjects covered in 8th grade civics.

Mike Bennett, Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Lill: Tin-pan-patriots
Letters

Michael Lill: Tin-pan-patriots

I saw an interview with an ICU nurse last night. He said he’d like to grab those people who say COVID-19 is no big deal and drag them by the c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert