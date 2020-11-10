Mike Bennett: Leave law-writing to the legislative branch

Your editorial “Last minute court fights are disruptive to our elections” would have been on target but for missing the most important fact. Your chronology begins with a court ruling that mailed ballots received within six days of Nov. 3 be counted. But you omitted the key prior fact that Wisconsin has election law duly enacted by its state Legislature, requiring that ballots be received by Election Day to be counted.

The state Legislature is where the U.S. Constitution places authority over a state’s election laws. Therefore, the U.S. Supreme Court did not decide that Election Day is the best cutoff date. Rather, it asked (1) Has the State Legislature defined a deadline? (2) What is that deadline?

You urged the state Legislature to get cracking. I urge judges to leave law-writing to the legislative branch, and for editorial boards to undergo an annual half-day brush up on the subjects covered in 8th grade civics.

Mike Bennett, Kenosha

