Milt Dean: Looking skyward

The clock struck midnight, one calendar day erased to be replaced by a very special one. Yes, it’s Veterans Day. This year I’ve decided to take a different tact in reaching our reading public.

It’s not that I don’t want you to reach out and acknowledge a veteran today with some symbolic words of praise. Last year I suggested the need to thank a veteran before time banishes them from our little piece of earthly sod. Rather, today I’m urging you to look skyward and recall someone now gone who defended our country and is entitled to a sincere happy Veterans Day shoutout. If you do it within hearing range of others, they might follow suit themselves. Wouldn’t it be an awesome sight of unity as a country?

I thank the man above that my long-term memory still affords me the wherewithal to transmit this message to a number of veterans now passed. I think of three fellow Kenosha men who endured the rigors of basic training with me under a very discipline conscious NCO. Stand front and center Brian Kuester, John Jechorek and Salvatore Victoria. Not well known pillars of our society, but who could argue as to their vital contributions to our nation’s freedom.