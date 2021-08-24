Milt Dean: Truly a winged angel

Our beloved Mary Domes recently passed away and is now truly a winged angels of the morning.

Here's a VOP letter I wrote in 2019:

It was 1968. Just returning from a tour of duty in Vietnam, I was in the throes of putting semblance back into my life. I re-established ties to the Cubs and searched for music good for the battered soul.

A popular song was released by Merrilee Rush called, “Angel of the Morning.” Over the years I have encountered many Angels of the Morning, including my wife and children as well as the girls and boys I taught at Prairie Lane Elementary School.

I’ve discovered that angels of the early hour don’t evaporate with time. I’m witness to such celestial messengers of care and compassion every Friday at the southside Festival Foods Heroes Cafe. These angels are Mary Domes, Sharon Januez and Georgann Johnson.

For seven years Mary and Sharon (originators of the cafe) have bestowed platitudes of warmth and devotion on us military veterans. Patriotism at its finest is exhibited every Friday at 9 a.m. as Gary Beltoya leads us with his resounding voice in the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem.