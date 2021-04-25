Moon: No pity needed for Trump

The April 12 VOP by Ms. Montgomery regarding "unfair" treatment of Trump about border crossings and the pandemic fails to take into account these facts: He came into office with a long history of failed businesses and abuse of women. He alienated friendly countries through decisions by lurch instead of mediation and was more friendly with traditionally enemy countries.

He was made aware of the deadly virus on Dec.23 (Bob Woodward recording) and waited until mid-March to "get started," with his cavalier attitude making it political, resulting in America enduring 40% of world deaths with 4% of the world population. Polio, mumps, measles disappeared because of public total commitment to vaccines.

President Biden is following American tradition introduced by the Statue of Liberty to ALL our families (we are ALL immigrants) of being humane and attacking the problems of less wealthy nations rather than the immigrants (mostly children) themselves as did the former guy.

The former guy's last attack on his own country came when he purposely scheduled a "rally" at the very time his job was to ensure that his country followed the long tradition of peaceful, Constitutionally-driven transition of power, instead inspiring the only attack on our Capitol since the English in 1812.