Mount Pleasant woman sews more than 700 masks

MOUNT PLEASANT — Debra Baker wakes up at midnight every day and sews for 12-15 hours. She’s been doing this since March 25.

The Mount Pleasant resident is retired. She owns five sewing machines, but has made more than 700 facial masks for several different types of people, with no help.

Baker and another family she’s close to — she calls them her “sister family” — were going to go on a vacation, but the flight got canceled due to the coronavirus. Baker was wondering what to do to occupy her time with when her friend suggested making masks.

“I thought about all the people in need,” she said.

Baker, not wanting to charge anybody for the masks, decided to use her vacation fund to buy fabric and supplies to assemble masks and headbands. She obtained them from a variety of places, such as craft stores and online.

After that, she started getting donations of fabric and supplies from family and friends.

“Oh my God, the outpouring was immense,” Baker said. “I was in tears for them giving and giving and giving.”