Mount Pleasant woman sews more than 700 masks

MOUNT PLEASANT — Debra Baker wakes up at midnight every day and sews for 12-15 hours. She’s been doing this since March 25.
The Mount Pleasant resident is retired. She owns five sewing machines, but has made more than 700 facial masks for several different types of people, with no help.
Baker and another family she’s close to — she calls them her “sister family” — were going to go on a vacation, but the flight got canceled due to the coronavirus. Baker was wondering what to do to occupy her time with when her friend suggested making masks.
“I thought about all the people in need,” she said.
Baker, not wanting to charge anybody for the masks, decided to use her vacation fund to buy fabric and supplies to assemble masks and headbands. She obtained them from a variety of places, such as craft stores and online.
After that, she started getting donations of fabric and supplies from family and friends.
“Oh my God, the outpouring was immense,” Baker said. “I was in tears for them giving and giving and giving.”
The masks were given to staff at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, Ridgewood Care Center, all members of the Police Department (Baker is a sister to Racine Police Chief Art Howell), jailers at the County Jail, medical salespeople and people who drive trucks.
Her latest focus has been making them for senior citizens.
She also shipped masks to nurses in Madison, Milwaukee, Wauwatosa, West Allis, Mississippi and a doctor in Chicago.
Baker’s two close friends, Rose Grauwels and Mary Bryant, have helped deliver masks to some of the local places. For pickups, Baker hangs the masks in a plastic bag on her front door and people come by to get them with no contact.
“Whoever needs it, they call, I try to do my best to get it to them,” she said. “If I don’t have no stock, I try to get it to them the next day.”
The process
It takes Baker about 10 minutes to make one mask. She learned how to make them from YouTube, the Cricut website and other websites. Cricut is a brand of computer-controlled cutting machines.
Baker uses a printable paper pattern that she modified, adding some length to the mask.
But that’s not all she makes. Although she hasn’t made as many as she made masks, she’s also been sewing headbands with buttons and she’s made 70 so far.
Wearers can line up the buttons next to their ears, and the mask straps attach to the buttons, making the mask more comfortable to wear and puts less pressure on the ear.
When asked how it feels knowing she’s helping first responders by giving them protective equipment, she said there are no words.
“They’re putting their life out there every day, trying to save our lives,” Baker said.
Besides her brother working in the police force, she has family and friends who are nurses and doctors that deal with the public and risk their lives.
“I get choked up every time I think about it,” she said, fighting through tears. “I’m going to do what I can do to help.”
