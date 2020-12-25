Mrs. Robert Henry: A plea for prayer and mercy

"Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their party."

Did Abraham Lincoln say that? Decades ago. centuries ago? Whew! God bless him. (Some things never change).

We need to pray and be careful.

Please put something positive for all readers to think about.

Paper isn't very big; doesn't take long to read.

A seven day subscriber, 80-year-old lady.

Have mercy.

Mrs. Robert Henry, Kenosha

Editor's note: The quote Mrs. Henry refers to is actually attributed to a typing teacher named Charles E. Weller, who used it as a typing drill.

