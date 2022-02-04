Paid endorsement letter from Thomas P. Reilly: Samantha Kerkman knows how to get things done

AMAZING! Ask anyone in the State Assembly about District 61 Representative Samantha Kerkman and the reoccurring statement will be, just simply AMAZING. Years of exceptional representation to her District 61 taxpayers have shown that Samantha Kerkman knows how to get things done.

Possessing great insight and legislative skills over the years speaks volumes of leadership and concern for the taxpayers, not only for District 61, but for the entire State of Wisconsin. With sponsoring AB 44 (increasing tax exceptions for seniors) and AB319 (for tougher penalties for crime on seniors) are just a few of the leadership skills.

As co-chairperson of the Audit Committee, she has saved millions in consumer fraud for the taxpayers of Wisconsin. The uncovering of the unemployed audit and DWD Call Center mess have now saved millions and has improved the much-needed services for Wisconsin Taxpayers. She has reached out across the aisle and worked with other law makers as well.

“I know Sam!” people say, “she is everywhere.” Talk about transparency and involvement, Samantha Kerkman is totally committed to the community. Leading by example and giving recognition to the citizens of Kenosha, County at every invitation. She has been in the forefront of business development as well. As the saying goes, “She Walks the Walk.”

So, without any reservations, please vote for Samantha Kerkman on Feb. 15 for county executive. She has the integrity, respect, leadership and experience in leading Kenosha County into a very bright future for all.

Thomas P. Reilly, District 61 Taxpayer