Patrick Juliana: Blake's actions led to end results

After reading the Sunday edition (Dec. 13) I almost lost my breakfast. Seek peace and unity.

We would not be here with this issue if Mr. Blake had submitted and complied with the officers' commands. His uncle stated in the article that the officers should have tackled Mr. Blake well from the beginning the officers Tased him twice and he did not comply to commands in the original video it showed that he was actually on the ground with the officer it also stated he was tasered not once but twice. Give me a break. What would you do if you were tasered twice, get up and go to micky Ds for a burger? This article stinks.

If a suspect does not submit and comply then the problem is not with the responding officer it is on the suspect. It is clearly shown in the videos that Mr. Blake was not in any mood to comply with any commands. His actions were totally in disregard to law enforcement protocol.

Mr.Blake was aware of the charges against him. The responding officers tased him twice and he did not stop his aggressive behavior. The actions portrayed by Mr. Blake is what led to the actions that took place. The officers on scene did what they were trained to do, no more no less when suspects do not submit and comply to commands then when they are the ones who should be held responsible.