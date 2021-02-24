Patrick Juliana: Hydrogen vehicles are the way to go

The cash for clunker program that Bloomberg cites by New York idiot Chuck Schumer was a complete failure when Obama implemented it. Bloomberg lists the tax credits that Biden's program wants to implement is a big negative on the American taxpayer.

Biden's fully electric vehicles are dependent on generation of electricity from power plant windmills. This is a big bad carbon generator (pollution). The manufacturing and disposal of windmills, blades, disposal of the batteries are another source of major pollution. The pollution created by the electric vehicle is more than what is now produced by the fossil fueled vehicles. This is verified science. Eventually we will move to alternate source not in a reckless assumptive way.

Hydrogen electric vehicles have an electric generator on board not dependent on power plants for electric. The electric is generated by onboard fuel cell which has zero pollution. Toyota is selling hydrogen vehicles in Japan and there are some on roads in America. The hydrogen fueling in the USA is minimal. The government (Feds) instead of giving out money through credits and other incentives, the money should go to working with the auto industry Chrysler, Ford, GM, Toyota that has invested in the hydrogen electric vehicles for real clean environment by building a strong fueling infrastructure.

Patrick Juliana, Sturtevant

