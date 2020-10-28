Patsy Klein: Political ads need to tell the truth

I was in advertising for many years. The media used to require honesty in ads. If claims were made they needed to be verified.

Republicans run ads that take words out of context. Creating ads using bits and pieces of Biden's speeches. He will NOT raise taxes on those making less than $400,000/year but they show him saying he will. They say he will defund the police when just the opposite is true.

These ads should be rejected by the media.

Republican ads do ask voters to keep safe during this time of Covid. They continue to deny that there is a problem at all. This is dangerous!

Our lives have been severely impacted, we have lost loved ones and others who've recovered are suffering with long term effects, 225,000 have died, 40 states are spiking infections, hospitals are overwhelmed and essential workers are exhausted and what do we hear? Crickets!

Trump holds massive rallies with most not wearing masks much less being socially distant. Does he insist that those people wear a mask in order to attend? Do the people attending not care that they could take that virus home to their families and friends? False information is dangerous!!