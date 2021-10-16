Patsy Klein: The Seventh Avenue freeway

I live on Seventh Avenue right at the border to the Carol Beach area. Seventh Avenue in Carol Beach is 40 mph. Many drivers speed along that stretch at a bit more than 40 mph and when northbound, they hit the 25 mph zone at about 79th Street. Many do not slow down.

Southport School is just a few blocks further north at 77th Street and especially when school is in session, these speeding vehicles barely slow down until they get to the four-way stop at 75th Street.

I've emailed my alderman twice with no response or even a confirmation receipt. I would like the city to consider a four-way stop at 79th Street and Seventh Avenue or a stop sign at 78th Street and Seventh Avenue to slow these vehicles down to something closer to the posted speed limit.

Most importantly, children are walking and riding bikes to school and crossing guards are trying to escort children across Seventh Avenue. Other neighborhood residents are also walking and bike riding in this area and deserve to cross Seventh Avenue safely.

The cost of some stop signs is a small price to pay for the safety this would provide.

Patsy Klein, Kenosha

