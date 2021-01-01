Paula J. Clark; Loneliness is bad for health

As we have all learned to live in this new world of social distancing and isolating ourselves, many of us are experiencing what is a harsh reality for so many older people: loneliness. It doesn’t feel good and it’s bad for our health.

Research shows that people who feel lonely have four times the risk of early death, 68% increased risk of hospitalization, and 57% increased risk of emergency department visits than those who don’t feel lonely.

So, let’s all remember our older friends, family and neighbors around the holidays and afterward too. What can you do? Make a phone call or schedule a video chat to see how someone is doing. Ask if they need medications, groceries or meals, supplies for a hobby, or anything else. Do they need their driveway or walk shoveled?

If you live nearby, mask up and knock on their door. Stand back more than 6 feet. Have a brief conversation. They’ll benefit from the human contact — and so will you. Encourage them to join you outside if they can safely do so – even if it’s just to walk up and down the hall or sidewalk. The simple act of showing you care can make a world of difference for someone who is alone and lonely.