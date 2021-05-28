Peggy Applegate-Peplinski: Racism needs to be addressed

I have a question for the "All Lives Matter" people. If one part of "all" is singled out and attacked because of their race, doesn't it make sense to say that group's lives matter as much as the others?

Are you saying there is no such thing as racism? Or maybe you believe racism no longer exists? Because if you accept the reality of racism in today's society, you should have no problem with people saying "Black Lives Matter." It is a response to being treated differently. I think you would do the same thing.

Racism is still a problem. It is a uniquely American problem in many ways (what other country had the level of slavery that we had just a century and a half ago?).

People still react to other races differently. Black Americans experience it every day. Black mothers have to instruct their children very carefully how to respond when confronted with racism at school, out in public or even from people they should trust like police.

I am not a minority. Because of that, there is no way I can know what growing up being black is like. I just can't. Neither can you. We need to listen and try to understand as much as we can.