Philip E. McAndrew: COVID numbers aren't just statistics

Thank you for the interesting editorial, "Keep a perspective on the Coronavirus." As a physician, I was confused by the statement," It's important to note, too, that the COVID deaths we have seen are largely targeting the elderly." Does this mean that the loss of life in the elderly population is somehow less of a loss? Are our elderly expendable? If we lose our Grandma or Grandpa is this somehow less of a loss for our family than our sister or our brother? My training and oath defines all life as sacred.

Also, note is made of the small percentage of deaths in Racine County. Again, is the death of my wife or child just a statistic? These numbers have names. Also, there are deaths outside of COVID deaths occurring now because the hospitals are overrun and the emergency rooms and ICUs are limited so heart attack victims and car accident victims have less chance of survival. This is a statistic that is captured in what is called, "excess deaths" and can be seen in national, state and local statistics. If you have a loved one who is seriously ill and goes to an overrun hospital they have a greater likelihood of dying. This is a sobering perspective.

Yes, a healthy perspective on COVID is needed but one that we see with our eyes open to the truth.

Philip E. McAndrew, MD, Kenosha

