Philip McAndrew: Biden trumps a losing hand

Just a quick comment regarding your recent "Our View" section. The first sentence, "The problem with mixing politics and pandemics is that it doesn't usually produce good outcomes." As a physician, I couldn't agree more.

The Trump pandemic debacle lead to the polarization of the United States just when we needed to work together. Him calling the pandemic a "hoax" and the "China virus" lead to confusion and anger and lead to the death of thousands who refused the vaccine and to mask up. Luckily, we have the European nations as a guide for how to handle a pandemic. Their vaccination rates are higher there and their death rates much lower.