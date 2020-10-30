Postmaster: Our commitment to deliver to you this election season

With a record number of people across the country voting by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is actively working to ensure the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail. This is our number one priority.
We know that when voters choose to vote by mail in Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie, they put their faith in the secure and timely delivery of their ballot to election officials, and we strive continually to earn this trust. Indeed, this is our most sacred duty.
We take seriously our longstanding role in the electoral process, enabling voting by mail in thousands of elections over the years—and we are confident in our capability and capacity to deliver in this election season. We value our partnership with the local election board to ensure a strong coordination of the distribution and handoff of the mail-in ballots.
While we continue to recommend that our customers plan ahead and act early when they choose to vote through the U.S. Mail, we are focused on the timely delivery of ballots. Throughout October and November, the Postal Service has allocated additional resources including expanded processing procedures, extra transportation, extra delivery and collection trips and overtime to ensure Election Mail reaches its intended destination in a timely manner. Between October 26th and November 3rd, we will use extraordinary measures—expedited handling, extra deliveries and special pickups—consistent with practices used in past elections, to accelerate the delivery of ballots to its intended destination.
Voters in Wisconsin should be assured that this election season, we are committed and actively working to serve you. Our Post Offices and retail locations are open, our mail carriers are at the ready and our collection boxes will be monitored and cleared regularly. As we continue receiving ballots cast by mail, voters in Wisconsin can be assured that the women and men of the Postal Service are united and fully focused on ensuring their secure and timely delivery.
Michael Mull
Postmaster
Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie
