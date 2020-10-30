Postmaster: Our commitment to deliver to you this election season

With a record number of people across the country voting by mail, the U.S. Postal Service is actively working to ensure the secure, timely delivery of the nation’s Election Mail. This is our number one priority.

We know that when voters choose to vote by mail in Kenosha/Pleasant Prairie, they put their faith in the secure and timely delivery of their ballot to election officials, and we strive continually to earn this trust. Indeed, this is our most sacred duty.

We take seriously our longstanding role in the electoral process, enabling voting by mail in thousands of elections over the years—and we are confident in our capability and capacity to deliver in this election season. We value our partnership with the local election board to ensure a strong coordination of the distribution and handoff of the mail-in ballots.