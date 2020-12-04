Richard Bosanko: Photo sent the wrong message

As COVID related deaths and infection rates skyrocket daily both in Kenosha County and throughout the state, our local health officer, Jen Freihert, continues to express dismay at those folks who ignorantly ignore her pleas.

I'm guessing she shared my exasperation at the front page photo in Monday's Kenosha News, featuring two moms, two young children, and an infant shopping at the craft fair Twin Lakes. They were not wearing masks, nor was "social distancing" being practiced. Exactly what kind of message are these moms sending to their children? While they have every "right" to play "Russian Roulette" with their kids health and well-being, their blatant refusal to follow the recommended guidelines needlessly exposes others around them, due to their callousness.