Richard Bosanko: Steil owes an explanation

Rep. Bryan Steil's vote to support his colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene and her affinity for violence is disgusting. He needs to explain to his constituents exactly what "Wisconsin values" she espouses that he finds so appealing.

Since when did condoning violence and supporting those who attacked our Capitol with such savagery become in vogue? Rep. Steil is on the wrong side of this issue. He needs to STAND UP to something that is BLATANTLY WRONG, instead of maintaining the status quo.

I suspect that even his predecessor, Paul Ryan, would counsel him "Bryan, this is NOT the "Wisconsin Way." Maybe Ryan was listening to that old Tremeloes song "Violence is Golden."

Richard Bosanko, Bristol

