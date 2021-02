I have watched the Impeachment hearings, the videos and the narrative from ABC News stating that the majority of the Republican senators already have made up their minds to acquit!

If I am called to jury duty, and before the trial even begins, I will stand up and say, "I acquit"!

If the Republican senators can judge even before the hearing is finished, than I as a citizen can do like the Republican senators, they set the example!

Richard Johnston, Kenosha

