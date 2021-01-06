Ridolfi family: Thanks for mother's care

Our mother, Rosemary Ridolfi, was admitted to the Emergency Room of Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Dec. 9. After testing positive for COVID later in the day, she was transferred to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital; she passed away on Dec. 15.

While in the Emergency Room at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie and on 3 Palmer at Froedtert Kenosha, she received absolutely wonderful care from every staff person! They were knowledgeable, helpful, patient, thoughtful, compassionate and friendly. It was amazing that they were able to continue to care so well for patients under these unusual and trying times. We will be forever grateful to them for making her last days as meaningful and comfortable as possible.