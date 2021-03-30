Robert Repischak: Dougvillo possesses skills, professionalism

I am pleased to endorse Gerad Dougvillo for Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Branch 1. I worked with Gerad for many years as an assistant district attorney and experienced his compassion for victims, zealous prosecution of those engaged in criminal behavior, respect for law enforcement and the judiciary. His legal skills and knowledge were unquestioned and were a great benefit to the citizens he served.

I have also had the opportunity to witness his work as a court commissioner. I am impressed by his professional courtroom demeanor, his deft ability to handle challenging issues, all while showing respect and patience to litigants and those who appear before him. I am confident in expressing my opinion that Gerad has the intellect, skill, experience and demeanor to faithfully serve the citizens of Kenosha County as circuit court judge.