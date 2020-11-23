Ron Stevens: A peaceful transition of power is an American tradition

You can claim Democrats manipulated ballots but you have to show evidence.

Anybody can claim voter fraud but unless you show evidence it is nothing more than desperation in the face of a humiliating election loss.

Virtually every case Trump and the Republicans have taken to court has either been thrown out or withdrawn. Out of some 31 cases something like eight remain as of this writing to be determined. Even if all 31 were decided for Trump it would not involve enough votes to overturn the Biden/Harris victory. Not even close.

How many times did we hear "elections matter" after Trump won in 2016? Losing presidential candidates from both parties (including Hillary Clinton) have graciously conceded in the interest of keeping America great. A peaceful transition of power is an American tradition that has been historically embraced by people from both parties.

Donald Trump has shown himself to be a selfish failure. His minions have used arguments in their support of Trump that will be viewed in history as woeful and pathetic, misguided in their intentions and shallow in their appreciation for what America really is.