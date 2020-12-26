Ron Stevens: Growing disillusionment

How much damage does Donald Trump have to do to America before people start waking up?

It isn't enough that he trashes our free and fair elections with made-up claims of voter fraud, claims that have been roundly rejected by our judiciary — even those that are Trump appointees.

He embarrasses America on the world stage and turns his back on our global alliances that are going to be crucial if we are to be successful in addressing the very real issues of climate change and global poverty.

He thumbs his nose at the rule of law and dismantles the institutions that have lifted this country to the shining city upon the hill that Ronald Reagan envisioned.

Now, in another apparent genuflect to Vladimir Putin, Trump gives Russia impunity after they attack America's cyber infrastructure in what is being described by national security analysts as the worst attack on America since 9-11.

How do his base supporters respond to these greedy anti-American actions? Many of them pound their chests with conspiracy theory-prompted atta'boys.

I thought I had seen a lot in my nearly seven decades in America. But my disillusionment with a large, pale, testosterone-driven portion of the population has never been greater.

Ron Stevens, Kenosha

