Ronald Stevens: Afghanistan airlift was a success

The airlift from Afghanistan was an extraordinary success from a historical perspective. None of Biden's generals resigned in protest, an option available to them if they were passionate in a belief that a small number of troops should be left behind.

President Biden accurately points out that America was faced with two choices — withdraw or engage in re-escalating the war. Americans support the withdrawal.

As in any withdrawal military equipment was left behind. What the right-wing isn't saying is most of it was destroyed or disabled. Some was left in the control of the opposition to the Taliban.

President Trump committed America to the withdrawal before he left office. Biden delayed it from May to August to facilitate as much as possible a process that everybody knew would be messy. America did everything in it's power to airlift our citizens and allies to safety. This is in direct contrast to the shameful way we betrayed our Kurdish allies in Syria under Trump.

Thankfully we have a free press in this country that tells the whole story and not just the lies and right-wing rhetoric Fox News limits its coverage to.