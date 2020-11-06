Ronald Stevens: All votes will be counted

President Trump underestimates the intelligence of the American people. By his late night proclamation of victory, he is once again doing nothing more than showing he wants to cheat rather than win fairly.

His statement that "all voting should stop" is stupid — all voting had stopped. But in all elections, the ballots continue to be counted until all of the votes have been counted.

By taking this position, Trump is disenfranchising military voters. With the pandemic, obviously more people took advantage of mail-in voting. Those votes take longer to count.

It would have been possible to get the mail-in votes counted quicker if the Republicans had not filed lawsuits restricting the state's ability to count votes prior to election day. They have been trying to win by suppressing votes, but in the end, all votes will be counted.

As of this writing it is not clear who will win. But whoever it is, it will be because all of the votes have been counted — despite the President's desire to stop the counting and disenfranchising thousands of American voters.

Voters need to remember which party supports making it easier for people to vote and counting all the ballots once they have. It's not the Republicans.

Ronald Stevens, Kenosha

