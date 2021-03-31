Ronald Stevens: Cunningham — A vote for optimism

A vote for Angela Cunningham for Judge is a vote confirming your optimism about Kenosha.

Angela is a highly qualified lawyer running for the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mary Kay Wagner-Malloy.

Fair, equal treatment under the law has always been a hallmark of the Kenosha judiciary. By electing Angela Cunningham at this time, you will be moving that concept one step ahead.

The Kenosha I have lived in my entire life is racially diverse and believes in equality for all people. It is long past time that we elect an African American to sit at the helm of one of our district courts.

Won't you join me in making a statement that you believe in the goodness of Kenosha. Vote for Angela Cunningham for Judge, District Court Branch 6.

Ronald Stevens, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0