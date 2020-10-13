 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ruth Dyson: Thanks for helping the diaper bank
View Comments

Ruth Dyson: Thanks for helping the diaper bank

{{featured_button_text}}

A big thank you to Jason, the Piggly Wiggly store manager on Pershing Boulevard, and Brenda, the Piggly Wiggly store manager on the 14th Place, for allowing Lively Stone Diaper Bank to place a donation bin in their stores.

Lively Stone Diaper Bank has partnered with a few local agencies and each pack of diapers helps a Kenosha family in need. Did you know that families cannot buy diapers with SNAP funds? Donate diapers today to help end the need!

Ruth Dyson, Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert