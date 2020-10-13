Ruth Dyson: Thanks for helping the diaper bank

A big thank you to Jason, the Piggly Wiggly store manager on Pershing Boulevard, and Brenda, the Piggly Wiggly store manager on the 14th Place, for allowing Lively Stone Diaper Bank to place a donation bin in their stores.

Lively Stone Diaper Bank has partnered with a few local agencies and each pack of diapers helps a Kenosha family in need. Did you know that families cannot buy diapers with SNAP funds? Donate diapers today to help end the need!