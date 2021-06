The railroad tracks on 30th Avenue and 63rd Street and the tracks on 39th Avenue and 67th Street are so bad that it is killing our cars.

How long does it take to fix them? They have been bad for a long time.

We are fixing a lot of roads in our town. When is the railroad company going to do something about it? Should we send them a bill for having our cars fixed?

Ruth Zigner, Kenosha

