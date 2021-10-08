Sandy Aguilera: We do not need government controlling Facebook; we need parents controlling their kids

All children need a strong support system which should be from the parent(s) to reinforce their self-worth. As they become more involved with piers and pier groups, they would not be so intimidated by rejection from another person or group and be able to bring that issue (big nose, pimples, name calling, too fat or too skinny, etc.) to their parent (or responsible relative or sibling) so they could learn how to handle and address the situation. Without this safety net, our kids are relying on social media and/or other kids to solve their problems when these piers all have problems too and do not know what to do about them or may suggest an alternate, harmful solution. This could create isolated issues that seep deeper and deeper into their brains. Unfortunately, this lack of self worth can lead them to depression commit suicide or cause harm to other individuals.