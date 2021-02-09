Sara Miles: Legislators need to listen to science

Jan. 28’s Kenosha News showed the COVID-19 positivity rate for Wisconsin at 20.3%. Illinois’ was 5.6% on Jan/. 27. Wisconsin’s Sen. Van Wanggaard objects to Gov. Evers’ using “his declarations of ‘emergency’ to act unilaterally, rather than attempt a bipartisan solution,” but the Legislature essentially did not meet after May 31, 2020, nor did it try to work with Gov. Evers to enact policies urged by the CDC.

Illinois’ governor mandated the wearing of masks and various stipulations on businesses and other activities as recommended by the CDC. Illinois is opening up again with a declining number of cases and a much lower positivity rate than Wisconsin.

Did businesses and individuals all agree with Gov. Pritzker? No, but because his declarations were allowed to remain in force, lives have been saved and the situation in Illinois is much improved. Did businesses and individuals all agree with Gov. Evers? No, but because the Legislature negated his attempts at a solution to the problem, the number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Wisconsin are not being reduced at the same rate as in Illinois.