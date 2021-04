The Kenosha community owes gargantuan kudos to whomever is responsible for making the two-month-old COVID-19 vaccination program a resounding success. Whether at the job center or the former Shopko building, the effort to vaccinate appears to have been flawless: Quick, easy, hassle-free.

If it was you Jan Freiheit, thank you. If it was you the fine folks at the Kenosha County Public Health, thank you. If it was you the City of Kenosha, thank you. A job superbly done.