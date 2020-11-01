Sen. Wirch: Wetlands in danger

Widespread flooding is increasingly becoming a way of life in Wisconsin, with Kenosha and Racine being hit particularly hard in the last few years.

Thanks to legislation enacted into law in 2018 by the Republican majority and then-Gov. Walker, these horrific floods are highly likely to become more than “once in a generation” events.

Since taking a majority in both houses in January 2011, Republicans have continually rolled back Wisconsin’s wetland protections. That recklessness continued in 2018 with the passage of AB547, which allowed some developers to fill wetlands without a permit from the state DNR.

Experts predict the legislation will lead to the filling of tens of thousands of acres of Wisconsin wetlands; an estimated 6,000 acres in the Kenosha and Racine areas are at risk.

The legislation faced opposition from environmental, conservation, outdoor recreation and sportsmen’s groups, which recognized the impact that a further loss of wetlands would have on our water quality, wildlife habitats, and flood prevention and control.