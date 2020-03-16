Stepping up: Recognize residents helping others at this time


CORONAVIRUS CELL

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Throughout Kenosha County, people are helping people get through the changes forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

From clerks in our grocery stores to health care workers and first responders, Kenosha County residents are stepping up.

The Kenosha News would like to recognize residents who are going above and beyond at this critical time.

Send us a note about anyone you would like to recognize. Either write a letter to the editor, up to 275 words, or send us a note for a potential story. Send to vop@kenoshanews.com.

