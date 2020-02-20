Storm damage reminds writer of 1958 Pike Basin debate

Recent storm damage to the walkway along the harbor channel brings to mind an August 1958 Kenosha Evening News story,"Filling Pike Basin won't hurt Harbor."

Both the public works committee and the city planning commission recommended filling in the basin behind the Vocational School (now the Municipal Building) to establish a downtown parking area. A seawall just east of the Sixth Avenue bridge with steel sheeting with stone rip-rap was recommended. A long-range proposal called for the elimination of the bridge and the construction near the top of the seawall of a new roadway.

At the meeting, Army Corps of Engineers representatives said filling Pike Creek would neither help nor worsen harbor conditions. The Corps did not have jurisdiction in the matter but were present merely in an advisory capacity.

The board of harbor commissioners voted 4-2 against filling in the Pike Creek area on July 28, 1958, but later sided with public works and the planning commission and the project went ahead.

The parking lot never made much of a difference to downtown businesses, but losing the creek to underground culvert made a big difference. Today it would be lined with walkways and boat docks all the way to the Holsum Bakery. Brindisi residents could have boat slips alongside the building, protected from harbor storm surge.