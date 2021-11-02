Sue Clohan: Politics endangering wolves

Why was Sandra Lee Nass not confirmed in time to serve on the state Natural Resources Board? When Fred Prehn refused to step down, his vote was the deciding vote to kill 300 wolves. His term was up, but he refused to leave.

The original quota requested by the DNR was 130 wolves, but the Natural Resources Board requested 300 and they got it because of Prehn's vote.

The quota should be zero or we'll end up with zero wolves.

Why is Wisconsin the only state that allows the use of hunting dogs to chase wolves?

North Carolina has all but destroyed their red wolf population due to actions taken by its Fish and Wildlife Service. Politics played a role in both the Wisconsin and North Carolina situations.

Sue Clohan, Bristol

