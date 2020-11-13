Sue Wendorf: Foundation's help appreciated

A special thank you to the Catholic Community Foundation! Through its generosity, more than 26 All Saints Catholic School families have been impacted and receive tuition assistance, making it possible to attend All Saints Catholic School.
We are humbled and grateful for your support. To learn more about this foundation, please visit the website, thecatholiccommunityfoundation.org
Sue Wendorf,
Director of student admissions
All Saints Catholic School
