Susan Albrecht: A closer look at white privilege

Unlike Mary Knapp (Voice of the People, Nov. 22), if someone were to tell me about my white privilege, I would reply that I understand their point. I wouldn’t deny facts.

While both of my parents worked hard to feed and raise their children, my father had a union job. One which used ‘sponsors’ to keep out non-whites. I too babysat, worked from age 16 and both my husband and I have worked 40 plus hours/week.

But I acknowledge that no one put a secret mark on my housing application, mortgage or resume, indicating I was a non-white. Like Mary Knapp, our name says it all! When you read our names, you know exactly what we are going to look like when interviewed. When interviewed, we are labeled as a good ‘fit to the team.’

Minorities work just as hard. But, based upon their names, or race, they are excluded from the interview process. Their mortgage, rental agreements (hopefully just in the past) are marked so they are scrutinized at a higher level and denied based not upon their actual scores, but the perception that they are riskier.

This is white privilege. Not that any white hasn’t worked hard for what they have, but they were able to work, live and prosper when people of color were denied the same equal opportunities.

Susan Albrecht, Kenosha

