Susan Erickson: Wirch doesn't like taste of his own medicine

In reading the VOP section this morning (Monday) I had to laugh at Bob Wirch's entry talking about Republicans basically tying the governor's hand!

Why did I laugh? Your side of the aisle sure doesn't like a taste of your own medicine! Sen. Wirch, where have you been? This has gone on for a long time and mostly the shoe has been on the other foot. At the state level and beyond! It's just Republicans have finally gotten fed up and are fighting back! You all aren't used to that.

Your party did nothing but attack Gov. Walker. How many elections did he have to win after unjust recalls? Your side had nothing better to do than attack our president for four plus years — it started way before he was actually sitting in the Oval Office!

Oh, and do you think we forgot about you and your fellow Democrats running to Illinois to avoid a vote! So before you start complaining look in the mirror and who you work with!

Things won't even start to get better until there are term limits, instead of politicians making this a full-time job! That's another story for another time.

Susan Erickson, Kenosha

