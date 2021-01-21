Tammy Bloom: The slow vaccine distribution

Being a family with pre-existing conditions, the last 10 months have been very difficult on our family and we are eagerly awaiting the day when we are vaccinated for COVID.

It has been just over a month since the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved. And while we all agree that this is a monumental step toward defeating this virus, the vaccine rollout has been slow in Wisconsin as well as many states throughout the country. Many claim that vaccine distribution is slower than anticipated. However, this does not seem to be the case. Vaccines are getting to our state.

Our healthcare distributors are delivering allotted vaccine doses and other needed supplies from manufacturers as soon as possible.

According to reports, this process has been relatively smooth, and that is not a surprise. The industry is using its logistics experience to ensure the COVID-19 vaccine is safely and quickly delivered to states nationwide.

Lawmakers are pointing fingers about who is responsible for Wisconsin’s slow vaccination process, some arguing that the state administration of the vaccine is stalling efforts and some saying it is the federal government. Whatever it is, I encourage all of our officials to work together rather than fight.