Tim Somers: Legislature more concerned with politics than COVID

The battle continues: After nine months of inaction, the Wisconsin GOP-controlled senate finally produced COVID-19 legislation that Gov. Evers would sign into law to provide relief to Wisconsinites. Instead, the GOP-controlled assembly, led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, (intentionally) decided to add several items to the bill that Gov. Evers had already indicated would lead to a veto. And, vetoed it was.

One could reasonably assign responsibility for the number of positive cases (600,000+) and the number of deaths (6,600+) in Wisconsin from COVID-19 directly to the GOP Wisconsin legislators. Gov. Evers has made repeated appeals to the Legislature to develop measures to curb both. At each step, the GOP Wisconsin legislators have blocked his efforts while doing nothing (repeat: nothing) — until January of this year — since May, 2020.

Meanwhile, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, sons, daughters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, grandmothers, grandfathers, friends, neighbors, co-workers, et al. are sick, hospitalized and dying throughout the state.