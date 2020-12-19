Tim Somers: The pot calling the kettle black

In a Dec. 15 Kenosha News article, "Audit: DWD largely responsible for delays," Wisconsin State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, criticized Gov. Evers and his administration with this statement: "The lack of urgency to help the unemployed is inexcusable and unconscionable."

While the vast majority of Wisconsinites — unemployed or not — would strongly agree with this assessment, Robin Vos is the last person to be making such a remark. Vos has blocked policing reforms, COVID-19 recommendations and equity legislation, as well as many other initiatives. With the announcement of a corona virus vaccine, the GOP Legislature now wants to insert itself into the distribution process, yet another layer of bureaucracy which will complicate and delay rapid relief for thousands of Wisconsinites living in daily fear of being infected.

Keep in mind that the Wisconsin State Legislature has not met since May 13, despite calls from the governor to do so for the above issues. Instead, Vos and former Wisconsin State Senate LeaderScott Fitzgerald, opted to sit on the sidelines and criticize Evers while blocking anything he tried to implement to help our state's citizens.