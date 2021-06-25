Tim Somers: Transparency finds new appreciation

While Wisconsinites can appreciate the efforts of State Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, (Kenosha News June 24, 2021) for authoring legislation requiring "the Department of Revenue to publish readily understandable graphic data" ("dashboard"), one wonders why this has come about after Rep. Kerman's many years (since 2000) in the Wisconsin Legislature: Why now? It has the appearance of political maneuvering.

Kerkman touts the bill as being "transparent."

Recall that Rep. Kerkman was a part of the 2018 GOP legislative coup which passed Acts 368, 369, and 370 that limited the powers of both the incoming Wisconsin governor (Tony Evers) and the Wisconsin attorney general (Josh Kaul), literally, in the dark of night. There was no transparency then. The Republicans excluded Democrats from meetings and policy-making to ram through bills that would otherwise not have been formulated. Walker signed all three bills into law on Dec. 14, 2018.

It is good to finally see some bipartisan legislation produced from an all, but dormant legislative body, seemingly, more concerned with blocking good public policy, ego, party power, and worthless efforts which have already been announced as doomed by the veto.