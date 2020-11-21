Tim Somers: Trump puts country in peril

For the past four years, Donald Trump has undermined the underpinnings of democracy through reckless, careless, and thoughtless remarks and actions. Now, while the numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths rise in the United States (already with some of the worst rates in the world), and with worldwide security vulnerable, Trump is waging a losing, no-win, Quixote-like battle against his loss in the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.
He has made unfounded, unproven, and unsubstantiated election fraud claims that range from preposterous to ridiculous. His fight is really against himself, as defined by his father: "You're either a winner or a loser." In that context, losing an election means "loser" as a person — something that Donald Trump cannot abide because of his father's definition. One could almost feel sorry for him were it not that he is putting our whole country in peril by denying his loss.
The Presidential Transition Act of 2015 provides for a smoother, more effective, more efficient, and seamless transition when a president-elect readies the transition to a new administration. The whole purpose of the Act was to aid in a safe transfer of power so as to protect the country — and its citizens — from foreign attacks, intrusions, interferences, and interruptions. So power-drunk is Donald Trump that he has denied President-elect Joe Biden access to funding and security, pandemic, and all other information necessary for this transition.
Ironic is it that Biden attained 306 electoral college votes — the same number by which Trump defeated Clinton. When Trump did so, he proclaimed, "We won by a landslide!"
Interesting that when Trump had that many votes, he won. But, when Biden has the same number of votes, it is "election fraud."
Tim Somers, Kenosha
