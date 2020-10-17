Tim Somers: Wear a mask!

The "best practices" for safely dealing with COVID-19 have fallen into the political arena. While the GOP openly criticizes and blocks all attempts by Gov. Evers to protect Wisconsinites, the numbers of people testing positive, becoming ill, and dying continues to rise.

Keep in mind that neither Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, nor Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, have offered any alternatives, nor will they convene the Wisconsin State Legislature to help our state's citizens when most they need it. One might ask "why?" The simple answer is that Vos and Fitzgerald do not want GOP legislators to be on record as opposing COVID-19 measures during an election year — plain and simple!

Fortunately, we have in the person of Dr. Jen Freiheit, Kenosha County health officer, one who works tirelessly with other health care providers to protect Kenosha County residents. In a recent Kenosha News article (Oct. 9), Freiheit stated, in reference to the mask mandate, "Complying with the statewide order is one more thing we can do to help protect one another".